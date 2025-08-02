Dan Quinn says he's glad Terry McLaurin remains a presence at Commanders camp amid contract dispute

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that wide receiver Terry McLaurin told him directly about his request to be traded amid a contract dispute but the coach has not addressed the matter with the other players as the team continues to prepare for the season.

“The players today, they’re more aware of contracts and things than they used to be,” Quinn said before practice. “And they recognize that business part happens as well. So, for the team, we’re just rocking and going and throwing some great practices. For Terry and the trade requests, man, that’s part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL.”

The 2024 All-Pro has been holding in at training camp. He reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue.

He remain a presence at camp though he hasn't been on the field.

“I’m really glad he’s here,” Quinn said. “I love coaching him, but the business side, that’s kind of where it’s at. Somebody asked me, is it a distraction? It is not.”

McLaurin, entering the final year of a three-year extension signed in 2022, is seeking a new deal that would make him among the league’s highest-paid receivers. He had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, helping Washington reach the NFC Championship game.

“We love Terry. I’m really glad he is here and hopefully he is out practicing soon,” Quinn said. “And we also understand there’s the business side of these things that (general manager) Adam (Peters) and his side and Terry and his reps are working through.”

Meanwhile, McLaurin is working with the training staff to strengthen his ankle, Quinn said. McLaurin watches afternoon walkthroughs and hears the play calls while Quinn keeps everyone’s focus on the work.

“It’s a really cool place to come work and play football,” Quinn said. “And we work hard at that, too, the environment. And so, (Terry is) definitely part of that … Even though he’s not participating, there’s still plenty to do.”

Without McLaurin, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz are the top passing options for quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

“I know that time will come,” Daniels said this week on McLaurin eventually rejoining the offense. “Till then, if that’s us getting in the film room and just talking ... we always talk. We talk ball. We talk life. So nothing’s changed at all.”

___

