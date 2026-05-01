Daniels, Robinson ejected after fight, Knicks' 47-point halftime lead vs Hawks sets NBA playoff mark

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Dyson Daniels and New York's Mitchell Robinson were ejected from Game 6 of the Hawks-Knicks playoff series Thursday night after a fight that prompted offsetting technical fouls.

OG Anunoby extended the Knicks' lead to 50 points with a pair of free throws and 4:39 remaining in the first half of the game.

Robinson boxed out Daniels, and a scuffle ensued, sending an official to the floor as players from both teams got involved. The Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu and Knicks' Jalen Brunson held Robinson back as the fight inched toward fans sitting courtside.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and several coaches pulled Daniels away, including Hawks head coach Quin Snyder.

Atlanta's 83-36 deficit was the largest at halftime in NBA playoff history. It was second overall, trailing only Dallas' 77-27 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in December 2020. The Mavericks went on to win 124-73.

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