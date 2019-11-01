MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University is set to face off against Duquesne in a charity basketball game for people impacted by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio earlier this year.
The colleges are scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia University Coliseum in Morgantown, with the proceeds going toward the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Tickets range from $10 to $15.
Nine people were killed in August when 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton. Betts’ sister was among those killed. Police say they killed Betts no more than 30 seconds after he started shooting.
