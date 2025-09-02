Sports

Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to the semis when Marketa Vondrousova withdraws

US Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) (Pamela Smith/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka got back to the U.S. Open semifinals without hitting a ball on Tuesday when her opponent in the quarterfinals, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew from their match with an injury.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, pulled out of the tournament a couple of hours before she was supposed to face No. 1-seeded Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will meet No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday. That is a rematch of last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows, which Sabalenka won in straight sets.

