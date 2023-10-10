Sports

Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

By BETH HARRIS

APTOPIX NLDS Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his solo home run during the sixth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday night behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They'll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second — two days after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona's 11-2 rout in Game 1.

Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1.

