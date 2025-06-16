Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will pitch on Monday night against Padres

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is going to be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night against San Diego, 21 months after the two-way star had elbow surgery.

The Dodgers made the announcement after Sunday night's 5-4 win over San Francisco. Ohtani likely will be used as an opener as the NL West leaders kick off a four-game set against the visiting Padres.

“Shohei is getting antsy, which is a good thing for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the team announced Ohtani would get the ball on Monday night.

"I don’t know if it’s going to be one or two innings, but my guess is probably an inning to start. But it’s a good thing. The live, simulated, or whatever, sort of ran its course. He’s ready to make his debut on the mound.”

Ohtani has not pitched in a game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start for the Los Angeles Angels against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

In the second season of a $700 million, 10-year contract, he paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then started bullpen sessions on March 29 and batting practice on May 25.

Roberts said he is excited to see Ohtani pitch in a big league game again.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” he said. "I think we’ve done it the right way as far as our process, communicating with Shohei and feeling good. ... It’s good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. And obviously, most important, I’m excited for Shohei.”

A three-time MVP, Ohtani is hitting .297 with an NL-leading 1.035 OPS, 25 homers and 41 RBIs. A batter only last year in his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani hit .290 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

On Sunday, Roberts said rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki appears likely to be sidelined for a lengthy stretch. With Sasaki (right shoulder impingement), Blake Snell (left shoulder inflammation) and Tyler Glasnow (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list, the Dodgers have resorted to bullpen games.

Sasaki has not pitched in a game since May 9 and is not part of the team’s long-term pitching plans this season.

“I think that’s what the mindset should be,” Roberts said before the game. "Being thrust into this environment certainly was a big undertaking for him, and now you layer in the health part and the fact he’s a starting pitcher, knowing what the build-up (required to return) entails … I think that’s the prudent way to go about it.”

Sasaki, 23, went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts after joining the Dodgers from the Pacific League's Chiba Lotte Marines, averaging less than 4 1/3 innings per start. His walked 22 and struck out 24 in 34 1/3 innings and his fastball averaged 95.7 mph, down 3-4 mph from his average in Japan.

Roberts said Sasaki was pain-free when he resumed throwing in early June, but the pitcher was shut down after feeling discomfort this past week. Sasaki recently received a cortisone injection in the shoulder; Roberts said no further scans are planned.

“I don’t think it’s pain,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if it’s discomfort, if it’s tightness, if he’s just not feeling strong, whatever the adjective you want to use. That’s more of a question for Roki, as far as the sensation he’s feeling.

“He’s just not feeling like he can ramp it up, and we’re not going to push him to do something he doesn’t feel good about right now.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.