Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season, per reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly undergo surgery on his left knee after he was carted off the field at the end of Thursday's Miami Dolphins practice.

The news was reported by ESPN, which also said that Ramsey's ACL is intact, but he is expected to miss the start of the Dolphins’ regular season. Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!” Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening. “This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! I'm forever grateful to worship His name!”

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

