Doncic criticizes the NBA Cup court, but praises Lakers for support in late-game skirmish with Dunn

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic was not pleased by the special NBA Cup court at the Los Angeles Lakers' downtown arena, calling it “slippery” and "dangerous."

The Slovenian superstar was much happier about the Lakers' togetherness and toughness after Jaxson Hayes stuck up for him in his latest confrontation with nemesis Kris Dunn — and he plans to pay Hayes' fine for the resulting technical foul.

Doncic had 43 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds during a 135-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, just barely missing his 10th career 40-point triple-double. He did it all on the Lakers' yellow version of the exotic hardwood courts deployed across the league to distinguish the NBA Cup games — but Doncic didn't feel safe out there.

“Adjust the courts, please,” Doncic said after praising the format of the tournament, now in its third year. “It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous. ... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man.”

The game was the Lakers' first Cup game at home after starting group play with two road games. Doncic said he couldn't remember whether the courts in New Orleans and Memphis were more slippery than normal.

“I think they're just new courts, so it's kind of tough,” Doncic said. “It needs ... playing some games.”

Complaints about the special courts are not new. Boston star Jaylen Brown said he injured his groin while playing on the Toronto Raptors' NBA Cup court in 2023, and other players have weighed in on the dangers of playing on unworn hardwood.

LeBron James said he saw “a couple of guys” struggling on the court Tuesday, but didn't personally find it dangerous.

The Lakers' fifth consecutive victory got a bit heated late in the fourth quarter when Dunn knocked Doncic to the court with a check to the back. Doncic got up and confronted Dunn, who shoved the ball into his chest.

Hayes responded with a two-handed shove of Dunn, who attempted to retaliate with a swat at Hayes' head while officials and teammates separated them.

Hayes will get a fine for his T, but it won't cost him any money.

“I got him,” Doncic said. “I told him right away, thanks for having my back. This is what I love about this team. Everybody has got each other's back.”

Doncic and Dunn have skirmished several times in the recent past.

They both got technical fouls for a vocal run-in when Doncic's Dallas Mavericks faced Dunn's Utah Jazz in December 2023. Doncic stared Dunn off the court when Dunn was ejected from a Clippers-Mavericks game in December 2024, and Dunn appeared to injure Doncic with a trip from behind when the Lakers faced the Clippers last March.

The latest confrontation ended with Dunn's ejection for two technical fouls.

“I was waiting for a rebound, and I got a shot in my back," Doncic said. "I'm not going to just stand it. I ain't afraid of nobody. I'm not going to just stand there and let it go. ... That's what the game is about. Sometimes it's going to get physical. There's a lot of trash talking. I live for that, so I love it.”

The Lakers clinched their group and earned a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with their victory. That's exciting to Doncic, who understands the concept of Cup competitions in a way his North American teammates often do not.

"I think I never got past the group stage, so it's something new for me," Doncic said. “I played it in Spain, something like this, so I like it."

When told he had earned at least $53,000 with the Lakers' group win, the star with a $165 million contract just grinned.

“Obviously, I'll accept money,” Doncic laughed.

