CARSON, Calif. - The Steelers allowed Los Angeles to get to within a touchdown late in the game, but a Cam Sutton interception put the game to bed.
The Steelers won 24-17 over the Chargers.
When the 2019 season began, you'd have gotten good odds on both the Steelers and Chargers winning their respective divisions.
Neither was quite the favorite, mind you, but smart money gave them both solid chances to do so. And both were considered strong playoff contenders in the AFC, which doesn't have the overall depth of the NFC.
That's why when these two teams meet Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers' temporary home in Los Angeles, neither has given up on their season, despite slow starts.
Both have been rocked by injuries. For the Steelers, it's been at quarterback, where Ben Roethlisberger and now his replacement, Mason Rudolph, are both out. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges will make his first career start while Rudolph recovers from a concussion suffered in last week's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
