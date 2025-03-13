Duke's Cooper Flagg sprained his ankle and is a 'longshot' to play in ACC semifinals, coach says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said it's a “real longshot" that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils' quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room, then returned to the bench for the second half but didn't play again.

Scheyer said Flagg was already dealing with swelling and said he'd “have to be really convinced we should even consider seeing if he can go” in the semifinals on Friday night. Scheyer said X-rays showed no fracture for Flagg, named Tuesday as The Associated Press league player and newcomer of the year.

