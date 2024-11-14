Embattled Florida coach Todd Golden expects raucous crowds on the road, beginning at Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — No. 20 Florida and under-investigation-coach Todd Golden are about to get a feel for what to expect on the road this season.

It could be way more hostile than usual when the Gators (3-0) play at rival Florida State (3-0) on Friday night.

“Honestly, to me, it’s no different than any other road game," Golden said Thursday. "We anticipate it being a raucous environment, a crowd that is going to come after us and we’re going to do everything we can to be prepared to go compete to the best of our abilities.”

The crowd might really come after Golden, who has acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Golden said he is considering "defamation claims."

Golden declined to discuss the case again Thursday and sidestepped another chance to deny the allegations.

“I’m not going to comment on absolutely anything in regard to the investigation out of the respect to the process,” Golden said. "And to be clear, I would love to be able to comment on multiple elements of the investigation. But I’m simply not allowed to do so out of the requirements due to confidentiality.

“I’m also actively engaging with my legal team to see what potential proceedings I will have the ability to take as I proceed through this, if I desire to do so.”

The Independent Florida Alligator reported last week that the university is investigating Golden for allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women, including students.

According to the student-run newspaper, the claims include unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors and sending photos and videos of his genitalia. The newspaper based its report on a Title IX complaint filed against Golden on Sept. 27.

Despite the allegations, Golden received a rousing ovation during pregame introductions before Florida beat Gramling State on Monday. He's unlikely to get the same reception in Tallahassee.

“It’s a rivalry game. We definitely expect a lot of heckling and stuff going on," guard Will Richard said. "But we’re focused on winning and we’re there to do a job, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Richard welcomes smears, jeers and signs in the crowd.

“I hope they say the craziest stuff," he quipped.

It surely won't end in Tally. The Gators have two neutral-site games near Orlando around Thanksgiving break and two more in December before their next true road game: at Kentucky to open Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 4.

Golden hopes to have some closure on his case before those games. But the allegations aren't likely to be forgotten anytime soon and certainly not by opposing fans this season.

“We've all rallied around him," Richard said. "We've been stressing it in practice and stuff like that that it's all about us, just keeping the circle tight and control what we can control. The main thing for us is focusing on winning.”

