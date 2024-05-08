Sports

'Enjoy your vacation.' Borussia Dortmund makes fun of PSG after reaching Champions League final

APTOPIX France Soccer Champions League Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein/AP)

PARIS — (AP) — After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well.

Dortmund celebrated Tuesday's semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG's wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks on Wednesday. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund's yellow-and-black colors flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand.

Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.”

The message was a response to PSG's tweet after beating Barcelona in the quarterfinals, which featured an image of a hot air balloon in the Spanish team's colors sinking in the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Dortmund won 1-0 in the second leg for a 2-0 aggregate victory that left big-spending PSG still searching for a first Champions League victory. Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the second leg at the Parc des Princes to give Dortmund a chance to secure a second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997. Dortmund also reached the Champions League final in 2013, losing to Bayern.

