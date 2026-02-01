ESPN closes deal for NFL Network, rights for RedZone which gives the NFL a stake in the network

ESPN's purchase of NFL Network and other league digital assets has been finalized after government regulators approved the transaction.

The league and ESPN officially announced the closing of the deal Saturday night after the Justice Department and other non-US antitrust authorities completed their reviews.

ESPN acquired NFL Network, NFL Fantasy and the rights to distribute the RedZone channel to cable and satellite operators and the league will get a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

“With the closing, we will begin integrating NFL employees into ESPN in the months ahead," ESPN and the NFL said in a joint statement. "As we look to the future, NFL fans can look forward to expanded NFL programming, greater access to NFL Network, innovative Fantasy experiences and unparalleled coverage of America’s most popular sport."

The approval by government regulators was first reported by The Athletic.

Viewers are not expected to notice changes on NFL Network until April, when those employed by NFL Media become part of ESPN.

NFL Network — which has nearly 50 million subscribers — will be included in ESPN's direct-to-consumer product, which launched last August, shortly after the deal was first announced.

The NFL RedZone channel will be distributed by ESPN to cable and satellite operators. However, the NFL will continue to own, operate and produce the channel as well as retain the rights to distribute the channel digitally. ESPN would also get rights to the RedZone brand, meaning RedZone channels for college football and basketball or other sports could be coming in the future.

NFL Fantasy Football will merge with ESPN Fantasy Football, giving ESPN the official fantasy football game of the league.

NFL Network will still air seven games per season. Four of ESPN’s games, including some that are in overlapping windows on Monday nights, will move to NFL Network. ESPN will license three additional games that will be carried on NFL Network.

The NFL has taken back the rights to four international games, which it is expected to put up for bid. The league has discussed each of its 32 teams playing at least one international game per season if the schedule expands to 18 regular-season games.

The league will continue to own and operate NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, the official websites of the 32 teams, the NFL Podcast Network and the NFL FAST Channel (a free ad-supported streaming channel).

With the sale, ESPN is 72% owned by ABC Inc. — an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company — 18% Hearst and 10% NFL.

