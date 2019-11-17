  • College GameDay to highlight Penn State-Ohio State matchup

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the second time this season, Penn State will be highlighted as a part of ESPN's College GameDay as the program travels to Columbus, Ohio ahead of the game with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

    The football pregame show previously was in State College ahead of the Nittany Lions taking on Michigan earlier in the season. 

    Kickoff for the #9 Nittany Lions against the #2 Buckeyes is scheduled for noon on Fox next Saturday.

    Columbus is roughly a three hour drive west from Pittsburgh.

