Ex-Alabama player Charles Bediako, who played in NBA G League, gets temporary college eligibility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ex-Alabama player Charles Bediako, who has spent the past 2 1/2 years competing in the NBA Summer League and G League, had his college eligibility temporarily reinstated Wednesday by a judge who blocked the NCAA from retaliating for his return to the 17th-ranked Tide.

Bediako had signed several NBA developmental contracts since going undrafted in 2023. He played two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament twice.

James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court granted Bediako a temporary restraining order and said he is “immediately eligible” to participate in all team activities. Roberts also ruled the NCAA is “restrained from threatening, imposing, attempting to impose, suggesting or implying any penalties or sanctions” against Bediako, the Crimson Tide or its coaches and players.

“These attempts to sidestep NCAA rules and recruit individuals who have finished their time in college or signed NBA contracts are taking away opportunities from high school students,” the NCAA said in response. “A judge ordering the NCAA let a former NBA player take the court Saturday against actual college student-athletes is exactly why Congress must step in and empower college sports to enforce our eligibility rules.”

The temporary order is valid for 10 days. A full hearing on Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Tuesday.

Alabama hosts Tennessee on Saturday. It’s unlikely that Bediako would play, but his case is one to watch as the NCAA navigates eligibility rules that are being constantly challenged amid the ever-changing landscape of college sports.

“The University of Alabama supports Charles and his ongoing efforts to be reinstated for competition while he works to complete his degree,” the school said in a statement.

Bediako signed a two-way NBA contract with San Antonio in 2023. Although he has never played in an NBA game, he has taken part in developmental leagues with the Spurs, Orlando, Denver and Detroit.

Bediako sued the NCAA earlier this week after the sanctioning body denied Alabama's appeal to allow him to return to college basketball.

His case comes after the NCAA cleared international players with professional experience and other players who were in the NBA’s developmental G League.

In his initial complaint against the NCAA, Bediako cited the eligibility of Baylor center James Nnaji, who was the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA draft and was cleared to return to college basketball in December. Nnaji played in the NBA's Summer League and spent multiple years with FC Barcelona of the Euroleague.

Bediako’s initial complaint stated that the NCAA has been biased toward international players with professional experience who have been cleared to play college hoops in recent years.

