Falcons dismiss assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis, the team announced Friday.

The dismissal came shortly after the Falcons said they were looking into sexual assault allegations that recently surfaced on social media.

"We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis," the Falcons said in a statement on Friday before making the move to fire Lewis. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

A direct message seeking comment was sent to Lewis on social media.

The allegations date to Lewis' time at the University of Michigan, where he served as a graduate assistant for the 2022 season before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach for the next two seasons.

Lewis spent the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Toledo before being hired by the Falcons earlier this month.

Milford Police, which the social media report said responded to a 911 call involving Lewis, said police reports weren’t currently available. A request was sent to Ann Arbor Police to obtain the police report and protection order tied to the allegations against Lewis that were published on social media by podcast host Justin Spiro.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024," spokesman Chris Page said. "The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

It is department policy not to publicly disclose the name of individuals unless they are formally charged with a crime, Page said.

Lewis coached under former Michigan coaches Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh. Moore was fired in December after having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and charged with three crimes, including felony home invasion and stalking.

“As we have noted, the university launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the athletic department,” Michigan spokesman Paul Corliss said Friday. “We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation.

“The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

The 32-year-old Lewis, who is from Akron, Ohio, was a standout linebacker at Tennessee and played in two NFL games with the Houston Texans during the 2017 season.

