Falcons left with one QB at training camp as Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined with a minor injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback competition will have to wait another day after coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa sustained a minor injury, and he'll be back “sooner rather than later.”

The Falcons are left with one active quarterback for 11-on-11s on the team's first day of training camp as Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from an ACL tear and veteran Trevor Siemian was released Wednesday morning in a series of roster moves.

Penix will be available for 7-on-7s. Jack Strand, Atlanta's sole healthy signal-caller, will see most — if not all — snaps during 11-on-11s.

Stefanski described Tagovailoa's injury as a “flare-up" and said he doesn't anticipate a long absence from the former Dolphins quarterback. He said Tagovailoa will be present but not participating.

The first-year Falcons coach kept the details of Tagovailoa's injury secret, saying that one of the perks of training camp is not having to divulge every detail.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that Tagovailoa is dealing with a tight back.

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