Fancy footwork: Young's spectacular catches in center lead Nationals past Mets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young made two incredible catches Sunday that sent the New York Mets to a costly defeat.

Young actually used his foot to rob Brett Baty of extra bases with a juggling grab in the fifth inning, then made a leaping play in the ninth to take away a tying homer from Francisco Alvarez.

With the Mets down 3-1, Baty led off the fifth with a long fly to center against Jake Irvin. Young raced back and got twisted around a bit with the ball tailing back over his head.

He turned his body and leaped at the wall, but the ball was jarred out of his glove when he hit the fence. The ball never touched the wall, however, and a stumbling Young kicked it back up into the air with his right foot — hacky-sack style — before gloving it a second time for a circus catch.

Umpires immediately ruled Baty out as he sprinted around second base.

In the ninth, Alvarez led off with a high line drive to deep left-center. Young again raced back and jumped, this time catching the ball cleanly at the top of the fence to help preserve a 3-2 victory.

New York, which has lost 11 of 15, began the day with a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.