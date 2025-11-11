Fired coach Brian Kelly lawsuit alleges LSU is declining to honor the terms of his contract

Brian Kelly is suing LSU, arguing that the university is declining to acknowledge that the recently dismissed coach is owed his full $54 million buyout.

The lawsuit filed in civil district court in Baton Rouge alleges that LSU representatives told Kelly's attorneys on Monday that the coach was never "formally terminated" the day after LSU's 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M.

Additionally, the lawsuit says LSU representatives told Kelly's lawyers for the first time this week that the university intends to fire him for cause — a move that could substantially reduce Kelly's buyout.

The lawsuit states that Monday marked the first time LSU raised arguments that “grounds for termination for cause existed.”

If LSU officials offered details to Kelly's lawyers about what those grounds are, they were not mentioned in the lawsuit.

Kelly's lawyers have asked the East Baton Rouge Parish court for a declaratory judgment that LSU fired Kelly without cause on Oct. 26 and that Kelly is entitled to his full buyout.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said the university had no comment.

The 64-year-old Kelly was hired after the 2021 football season on a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. He went 34-14 with LSU, including three bowl victories. But the Tigers did not reach the College Football Playoff — which last year expanded to a 12-team format — during Kelly's tenure.

Four days after Kelly had packed up his office at LSU's football operations building and had been replaced by interim coach Frank Wilson, LSU athletic director Scott Woodard resigned under pressure from Gov. Jeff Landry and his appointees on LSU's Board of Supervisors.

The day before Woodward resigned, Landry publicly slammed the then-athletic director, saying he would not be permitted to hire LSU's next football coach. Landry also blamed Woodward for signing Kelly to a contract that became financially burdensome when the coach did not meet expectations.

“LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination,” the lawsuit states.

Rather, the lawsuit says, “LSU repeatedly confirmed," both publicly and to Kelly, “that the termination was due to” the LSU football team's performance.

Now, LSU representatives are saying that Woodward lacked “the authority” to fire Kelly or have settlement talks with him, Kelly’s lawsuit alleges.

According to Kelly’s contract with LSU, the school could fire him for cause if it had cited “serious misconduct,” including NCAA violations, crimes or immoral behavior. In such cases, however, LSU would have been required to outline in writing any grounds for the termination with cause within a seven-day period.

“LSU did not even attempt to satisfy any of these requirements, nor can they do so retroactively,” the lawsuit stated.

“Coach Kelly never engaged in any such conduct, and LSU never relied on any incident of cause" before firing Kelly, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit says Kelly informed LSU that he was open to a settlement, but that it had to “make sense financially.”

LSU initially offered to settle with a lump-sum payment of $25 million, which was raised to $30 million after Kelly rejected the initial offer, the lawsuit states.

Kelly has rejected LSU’s settlement offers so far, "but stated he remained open to any additional offers that LSU would like to make," the lawsuit said.

