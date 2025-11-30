Sports

Flau’Jae Johnson leads No. 5 LSU over Washington State 112-35 for 8th straight game over 100 points

By BILL KISER
LSU Washington St Baskeball LSU guard ZaKiyah Johnson, center, drives for a shot between Washington State defenders Keandra Koorits, left, and Malia Ruud during the first quarter of their Reef Division championship game at the Paradise Jam NCAA college basketball tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Bill Kiser/Virgin Islands Daily News via AP) (Bill Kiser/AP)
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 16 points and No. 5 LSU extended its streak of 100-point games Saturday night with a 112-35 victory over Washington State to win the Reef Division championship game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

The undefeated Tigers' eighth consecutive 100-point game extended their own NCAA record, which was set in LSU's opening-round win over Marist 113-53 on Friday night.

The previous NCAA record for triple-digit games was six straight, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech team that won the inaugural NCAA women’s championship that season — a team that had current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as its starting point guard.

Johnson, one of two returning first-team all-SEC players for the Tigers this season, led seven players in double figures for LSU (8-0), which had all 11 of its players put points on the board.

Jada Richard added 14 points on 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range. Five others — Amiya Joyner, named the division’s most valuable player; ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley — scored 12 points each. Joyner finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.

Charlotte Abraham was the only player in double figures for the Cougars (1-7), finishing with 10 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers reached the 100-point mark with time to spare in the fourth quarter. Joyner made a pair of free throws with 3:46 remaining to put the Tigers up 100-32.

Up next

Washington State: The Cougars play BYU on Wednesday in Provo, Utah.

LSU: The Tigers face former AP Top 25 pick Duke on Thursday at Durham, N.C., in an ACC/SEC Challenge game.

