  • Fleury gets emotional win after father's death

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    Marc-Andre Fleury returned to the Golden Knights' lineup on Tuesday night for the first time since the death of his father, and he led the Golden Knights to an emotional 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

    Tuesday's game was Fleury's first start since Nov. 23. He took a leave from the team following the death of his father Andre on Nov. 27, and returned to practices with the team last Thursday.

