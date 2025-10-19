Florida fires coach Billy Napier after four-year run that ends with a 22-23 record

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida fired coach Billy Napier on Sunday, dumping him a day after an error-filled win against Mississippi State that included more head-scratching calls and offensive lulls.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin made the move following a 23-21 victory that looked like it was going to be gut-wrenching loss until defensive tackle Michai Boireau picked off a pass with 21 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs near field-goal range.

The game-sealing takeaway energized the Swamp, but the home crowd quickly turned on Napier and booed him as he sprinted off the field. Stricklin had seen enough and pulled the plug on a tenure that most of Florida faithful thought lasted longer than it should have.

Napier went 22-23 in four seasons at Florida, including 12-16 in SEC play. He was 5-17 against ranked opponents, including 0-14 away from home, and declined to give up his play-calling role despite calls to do so.

Receivers coach Billy Gonzales is expected to serve as interim for Florida’s remaining five games, beginning against rival Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville. The Gators (3-4, 2-2) have an off week to regroup from the chaos that often comes with a coaching change.

