  • Redskins cooperating with investigation regarding Gateway football star Nicholson

    Updated:

    ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Redskins say they are aware of an investigation involving safety Montae Nicholson and are cooperating with authorities.

    The Loudoun County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was dropped off at a hospital by two men. TMZ reported that one of those men was Nicholson.

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Sports alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A team spokesman says the Redskins have "been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."

    Nicholson did not practice Thursday.

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Montae Nicholson #35 of the Washington Redskins celebrates his interception against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at FedExField. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Montae Nicholson (Photo courtesy of NBC Washington)

    Nicholson was arrested in 2018 on charges that were later dropped.

    The 23-year-old missed the end of last season after being arrested and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public in connection to an altercation. The charges were later dropped.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories