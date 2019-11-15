ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Redskins say they are aware of an investigation involving safety Montae Nicholson and are cooperating with authorities.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was dropped off at a hospital by two men. TMZ reported that one of those men was Nicholson.
A team spokesman says the Redskins have "been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."
Nicholson did not practice Thursday.
Nicholson was arrested in 2018 on charges that were later dropped.
The 23-year-old missed the end of last season after being arrested and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public in connection to an altercation. The charges were later dropped.
