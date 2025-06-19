Former Jets and Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley announces his retirement after 11 years in NFL

C.J. Mosley, a five-time Pro Bowl selection during an 11-year NFL career with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, announced Thursday, his 33rd birthday, that he's retiring from playing football.

Mosley was released by the Jets in March after playing in just four games last season because of a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck.

Mosley, a popular playmaker and leader during his career, made his announcement with a 2-minute, 10-second video post on his Instagram page that included highlights of his playing career.

“Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share it with the next generation,” Mosley said. "I spent my whole life and career building my legacy. Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It won't be easy, but I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it.

“When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?”

Mosley, the 17th overall pick by Baltimore in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, has nearly 1,100 career tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

He played five standout seasons with the Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 and was the heartbeat of New York’s defense during his tenure as one of the NFL’s top tacklers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.