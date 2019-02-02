ATLANTA - Aaron Donald has his sights on the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but he picked up another honor in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend.
For the second year in a row, Donald was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.
During the 2018 season, Donald recorded 59 combined tackles and 20.5 sacks, which lead the league.
.@RamsNFL DT @AaronDonald97 is the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/JMVQRJmpxP— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019
He's a five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time First-Team All Pro.
Donald was also named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men dead after double shooting inside Apollo home
- ‘I may go vomit': Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old's death
- Watch: Oregon policeman cleared in recorded killing of armed middle school dad
- VIDEO: Woman Filled Nearly 1M Prescriptions Posing As Walgreens Pharmacist For 10 Years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}