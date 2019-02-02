  • Former Pitt star, Penn Hills alum Aaron Donald wins Defensive Player of the Year

    ATLANTA - Aaron Donald has his sights on the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but he picked up another honor in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend.

    For the second year in a row, Donald was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

    During the 2018 season, Donald recorded 59 combined tackles and 20.5 sacks, which lead the league.

    He's a five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time First-Team All Pro.

    Donald was also named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

