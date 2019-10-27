  • Former RMU standout Neco Brett buries 4 goals, Pittsburgh Riverhounds roll into conference semis

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds continued their record-setting season Saturday, taking down Birmingham Legion FC in a blowout – 7-0. 

    It was Pittsburgh’s first ever playoff win at Highmark Stadium, and a former standout at a local university led the way.

    Neco Brett, who was a star forward for Robert Morris University’s soccer team from 2012-2015, set a team playoff record with four goals Saturday night – three of which came in the first half.

    Jordan Dover and Robbie Mertz each added a goal of their own. The Hounds tied a club single-game record with seven goals scored.

    With the win, Pittsburgh moves on to the Eastern Conference Semifinal next week. The Hounds will host Louisville City FC on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

