Former Spartans player Paul Davis ejected from game after criticizing officials from the stands

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan State and NBA player Paul Davis was ejected from the Breslin Center after vocally criticizing officials from the stands during the 12th-ranked Spartans' 80-51 victory over Southern California on Monday night.

Michigan State led 67-46 with just over six minutes left when officials motioned toward the stands to point out Davis, who was eventually ordered to leave.

Television cameras showed longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo mouthing, “What are you doing?” toward Davis with his arms outstretched. Izzo, who coached Davis two decades ago, spoke in more detail about the incident after the game.

“You know, I love Paul Davis,” Izzo said. “I really do. He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s always calling and doing things. But what he said, he should never say in the world. That ticked me off.”

The 41-year-old Davis played for Michigan State from 2002-06 and was a three-year starter. He had career averages of 13.2 points and seven rebounds, including 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds his senior season.

He played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2006-09 and the Washington Wizards in 2009-10.

Izzo praised Davis for continually coming back to campus and occasionally helping work players out in the summer. Izzo said he wants Davis to keep returning.

First, however, Izzo said he wants to have a chat with his former player about what happened Monday.

“I’m going to have to call him tomorrow and tell him what I thought of it,” Izzo said. “And you know what? He’ll say, ‘I screwed up, Coach. Sorry.’ He kind of got after the official, and he was 150% wrong.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.