Formula 1: Antonelli, Russell lead a Mercedes 1-2 in final practice for the Japanese GP

SUZUKA, Japan — Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was the quickest in Saturday's final practice for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix, with teammate George Russell just behind. Antonelli clocked 1 minute, 29.362 seconds with Russell 0.254 off the pace.

Russell and Antonelli have won the first two races of the season — in Australia and China — and will be the favorites in qualifying later Saturday and again in the race on Sunday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the third quickest and teammate Lewis Hamilton had the fifth best time. Ferrari has been the closest challenger of Mercedes in the early season.

The only direction is up for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Two weeks ago in China, neither car took part in the race because of electrical problems. And in Australia, Oscar Piastri sat out after crashing the car before the race even started.

Piastri was the fourth-quickest in the last practice and Lando Norris — the defending F1 champion — was in sixth place. But both were far off the pace of Mercedes. Norris was late coming out to the session, reported to be slowed again by electrical problems.

“We are definitely looking forward here to having, I would say, a regular weekend, like we haven’t had,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said.

Piastri was quickest in Friday’s second practice session, giving McLaren a boost of confidence.

The forecast for race day is sunny with no forecast of rain and with temperatures around 18 Celsius (65 F).

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