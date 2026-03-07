Formula 1 appears to delay decision on two Middle East races in April affected by Iran war

MELBOURNE, Australia — Formula One appears to have delayed a decision on whether to cancel its races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April which have been placed in doubt due to the Iran war.

Both countries have been struck during Iran's response after the United States and Israel launched a wave of attacks on Iran.

F1 is due to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on April 19.

Various media reports said a decision was expected during this weekend's season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Formula 1 officials met on Friday at Albert Park in Melbourne, but Racing Bulls chief executive Peter Bayer said no decision had been made and there is no deadline in place.

“What we said is, first of all, it’s still a month to go,” Bayer said. “Secondly, it’s also difficult to talk about it because I’m really sorry for the people and the situation (in the Middle East). But I also have to say that we are so focused on (racing) here, which is, for us now, really what matters at the moment.

"And I know Stefano (Domenicali, F1’s president and CEO), and the FIA, they’re monitoring the situation. And I trust they make the right decision for us as a team.”

Bahrain had already hosted two preseason F1 tests this season before the attacks were launched on Iran. A smaller-scale test of wet-weather tires was called off in the immediate aftermath of those strikes.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, has already postponed the Qatar curtain raiser for top sports car category, the World Endurance Championship, that was slated to be held on March 26-28.

Previous media reports said canceling the F1 events could come at a cost to the sport of more than $100 million, with F1’s business model still heavily relying on race hosting fees and media rights.

If the Middle East events are canceled, it would leave an almost five-week hole in the calendar. Alternative sites such as Malaysia, Turkey, Portugal and Imola, Italy have been mentioned as possible new 2026 race venues later in the year.

The last time a scheduled F1 race was canceled was in 2023, when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was called off at short notice due to deadly floods in the area.

In 2022, F1 continued with its race weekend in Saudi Arabia even after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot during a practice session, with black smoke visible from the Jeddah circuit.

The same year, F1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix’s contract after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.

