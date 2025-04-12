Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 9 games with ankle injury from shower slip

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated slugger Freddie Freeman off the injured list Friday after he missed nine games with a right ankle injury that resulted from slipping in the shower at home.

Freeman said an MRI showed fraying of the scar tissue in his surgically repaired ankle, but he was back to running bases a few days ago.

“I hate to say it, but I might have needed the 10 days,” said Freeman, who loathes missing games. “I feel the best I’ve felt since I’ve gotten hurt.”

The 35-year-old first baseman was set to bat fourth in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on his bobblehead night. Charlie Freeman, the oldest of Freeman's three sons, was due to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The 8-year-old has a locker next to his father in the Dodgers clubhouse.

The World Series MVP has played in just three games so far. He missed the opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo with left rib discomfort and sat out last week's three-game series against his old team, the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has batted .250 with two home runs and four RBI.

Then came the shower incident.

Freeman slipped and fell on March 30 in what he called a “freak accident.”

It was another mishap involving the same ankle Freeman sprained on a play at first base in late September. He struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games.

He had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

Utilityman Kiké Hernández filled in at first during Freeman's absence.

“When you lose Freddie to have a backfill like Kiki has been huge for us,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Certainly in preventing runs and making plays defensively.”

Freeman said he feels good enough to steal a base.

But he doesn't have the green light.

“No," Roberts said. "It’s as red as it can be, fire-engine red.”

