French Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals

PARIS — (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner's latest dominant performance at the French Open was a 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 17 Andrey Rublev on Monday night to reach the quarterfinals and extend his Grand Slam winning streak to 18 matches.

Sinner is a three-time major champion who won the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January. Now he'll try to get to the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the second consecutive year and faces 62nd-ranked Alexander Bublik on Wednesday.

Here is just how good Sinner has been in Paris over the past week-plus: He hasn't lost a set and has dropped a total of 30 games.

Sinner actually began somewhat slowly against Rublev under the lights at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Well, for four points, anyway. Rublev got two break points at 15-40 in the opening game, but Sinner erased those and was on his way.

He only faced one other break point the rest of the match and saved it, too.

Sinner finished the first set with 10 winners to just three unforced errors and kept the pressure on Rublev.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.