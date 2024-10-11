Fritz through to semifinals in Shanghai and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday.

“I feel like sometimes it takes a couple of matches to find my routines, to find what feels good and what is working for me,” Fritz said. “I feel like once I get past the first two rounds, I feel very locked in. I’ve come this far already, so I might as well really dial it in and I’m just enjoying being here.”

In the other semifinal on Saturday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face Tomas Machac, who toppled second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Wuhan Open

Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a master class to beat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open.

The Belarussian fired 42 winners in 16 games, and wrapped up her latest victory in 1 hour, 23 minutes to advance to her eighth semifinal of the year where where she'll meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, the U.S. Open champion, is now 15-0 in Wuhan after winning the title on her first appearance in 2018 and defending her crown in 2019 before the tournament took a five-year hiatus from the calendar.

Earlier Friday, Gauff's impressive Asian swing showed no signs of ending as she routed Poland’s Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 for her 50th win of the season.

It was also the 20-year-old American's ninth-straight win in China, a streak which includes victory at the China Open last week, and never looked in doubt as Gauff broke the No. 45-ranked Linette four times and struck 19 winners to Linette's 13.

“I’m really happy with how I played,” Gauff said. “Obviously a smooth first set. Had chances to maybe close it out in the 5-3 game in the second, but happy I was able to close it out on my serve.”

It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise an impressive week for the 32-year-old Linette who had reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

The 51st-ranked Wang Xinyu of China, who beat third-ranked Jessica Pegula in the third round, rallied for a tight 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wang will either play compatriot and Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen or sixth-ranked Jasmine Paolini, who play later Friday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.