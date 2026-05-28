Gerrit Cole dazzles again in his second start back, sending the Yankees past the Royals 7-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Yankees' Gerrit Cole was quick to point out Wednesday night that his second straight dominant start in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery was just that: his second start.

“Small sample size,” the former Cy Young winner said.

What a sample, though.

After allowing two hits over six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay in his first major league start since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers, the 35-year-old Cole did even better against struggling Kansas City. He allowed four hits while striking out 10 without a single walk, sending the Yankees to a 7-0 victory — their 14th straight win over the Royals.

“I feel like maybe the first game was the appetizer,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “and that was the main course right there. That was surgical. You saw everything, like, good fastball, both breaking balls going, mixed in the cutter a little bit, made some really good change-ups along the way. There was good defensive plays behind him early and then he kind of cruised.”

Cole (1-0) needed only 79 pitches to get through 6 2/3 innings, and he probably could have gone deeper into the game against Kansas City. But at this point in what the Yankees hope is a long season, there was no reason to push Cole's once-ailing right elbow.

The closest the Royals came to scoring off him came in the third, when Michael Massey hit a one-out double. Cole bounced back to strike out Isaac Collins, bringing Maikel Garcia to the plate. He ripped a single to right field, Aaron Judge fielded a tough hop cleanly, and then made a perfect throw to catch Massey at the plate for the final out of the inning.

Cole also stranded Garcia at second base after a two-out double in the sixth. Salvador Perez singled off him in the seventh.

And that was it. All the runners Kansas City managed against him.

“I think it just reminds you of who he is, and how great a consistent pitcher he is,” Boone said. “And to see him go through the process the last several months to get back to this, and go out there and execute like he is here to start, it's fun to watch.”

Cole was brutally efficient, especially with his 96 mph fastball. He threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 23 batters he faced, and only a couple of batters even managed to drive the count to three balls against him the entire night.

“I expect to execute pitches. I don’t necessarily expect to not give up any runs, especially on 75 percent strikes. You’re putting a lot of pressure on guys,” Cole said. “So you have to play good defense, which is what we did tonight."

There was pressure on Cole to execute, too, because the Yankees never really gave him a cushion. They managed a pair of runs on a single by Paul Goldschmidt, a triple by Ben Rice and Judge's sacrifice fly, but the rest of their offense came after Cole departed.

It wasn't nearly as prolific as the Yankees' memorable 15-1 win Tuesday night in which they belted six homers and had 24 hits — and, in a first for one of the game's historic franchises, every player in the New York starting lineup had at least two hits.

But with Cole back on the mound, they only needed a fraction of that offense Wednesday night.

“It's two games. Small sample size,” Cole said. “We still have stuff to improve, and just have to keep the same mindset that we have right now, and that's to take it one outing at a time.”

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