Giants sign former Steelers DB Elijah Riley

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley has signed with the New York Giants, the team announced on Thursday.

Riley played with the Steelers for two seasons, including last season where he played a significant role on special teams and in the team’s sub-packages. He joined in a slot cornerback competition and while he did not end up winning that over Chandon Sullivan, once injuries started to pile up across the defense, Riley picked up steam as a sub-package piece.

The biggest loss from Riley’s contributions come on special teams, where he played on all units and became one of the more productive special teamers in the NFL in 2023. The Steelers re-signed Miles Killebrew to help ease the burden of the losses on that unit.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

