Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss 2nd straight game with a concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Wide receiver Malik Nabers, the NFL's leader with 35 catches, remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game, Giants coach Brian Daboll announced before practice Friday.

Nabers remained in the third stage in the five-step protocol on Thursday, meaning he was allowed on the field for stretching and to work with trainers away from practice. He was the No. 6 pick overall out of LSU.

Nabers was out for the Giants' win at Seattle last week.

The final official injury report will be released later in the day.

However, Daboll provided a few other updates including that running back Devin Singletary and starting left guard Jon Runyan will both practice in some capacity.

Singletary is dealing with a groin injury while Runyan had not practiced this week due to an illness.

Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made the big return for a touchdown last week on Isaiah Simmons' blocked field goal, is dealing with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air. The Giants will see how Ford-Wheaton responds in practice before deciding if he will play Sunday night against the Bengals.

New York (2-3) has a chance to move to .500 on the season against Cincinnati, which fell to 1-4 after a 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens last week.

