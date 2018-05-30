  • Golden Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

    By: GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer

    Updated:
    LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson's third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault was very late and probably dirty.

    They also believe it sparked their comeback victory in the Stanley Cup Final opener.

    Wilson and the Washington Capitals still insist he did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights' top playoff scorer. The NHL agreed with Wilson on Tuesday, declining to discipline the hard-charging forward.

    But after the collision and the resulting scrums, Vegas coach Gerard Gallant saw a renewed vigor in his Knights. They quickly got Tomas Nosek's go-ahead goal and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

    Game 2 is Wednesday night on the Strip. Both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively after an entertainingly ramshackle opener.

