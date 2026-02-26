Golden Knights sit 5 from Olympic gold-medal game in NHL return against Kings

LOS ANGELES — The Vegas Golden Knights were without five players from the Olympic gold medal-game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL's return from a three-week break.

Having already ruled out center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin from the champion United States, the Golden Knights traveled without Canadian forwards Mark Stone and Mitch Marner and defenseman Shea Theodore.

“Well, it’s a challenge to the group, and it’s an opportunity for others, so we still got 20 NHL players in our lineup,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously, less room for error when you’re missing some real difference-makers.”

The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in Milan on Sunday. Eichel, Stone and Marner are Vegas’ top three point producers, Theodore and Hanifin lead Vegas defensemen in ice time and points.

Eichel and Hanifin will join up with the Golden Knights in Washington and are expected to play against the Capitals on Friday night. Cassidy expressed optimism Stone, Marner and Theodore will make the trip from Las Vegas to the East Coast and also be available Friday.

Vegas does have reinforcements coming into the lineup with forwards Brandon Saad (undisclosed) and Colton Sissions (upper body) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (upper body) all having been activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have a four-point lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Vegas will play 18 games over the next 35 days.

