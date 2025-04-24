Golden State's Butler ruled out with pelvis contusion after fall on foul by Rockets' Thompson

HOUSTON — (AP) — Golden State's Jimmy Butler has a pelvis contusion and won't return after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

The team announced his injury and said that he wouldn't return. A team official said at halftime that Butler would have an MRI exam Thursday.

Butler, who had three points and two rebounds before leaving, had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State's 95-85 win in Game 1.

Golden State's Brandin Podziemski, who sat out for much of the first half dealing with a stomach ailment, returned in the third quarter. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that the starting guard was struggling with a stomach problem because of something he ate.

