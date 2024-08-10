Golden Steph: Curry's late barrage seals another Olympic men's basketball title, as US beats France

PARIS — (AP) — Stephen Curry was thinking about this two years ago, after winning his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. The only thing left for him to win was Olympic gold.

And in the ultimate moment, he made sure that medal would be his.

The U.S. is atop the international men's basketball world once again, after Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win over France in the final at the Paris Games on Saturday night. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the U.S. — and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the games.

Curry made four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, including the one that just sealed the win with 1:19 remaining. It put the U.S. up 93-84 and he skipped down the court letting out a yell, shaking his jersey so everyone could see the “USA” across the front.

If that wasn't enough, one more followed with about 30 seconds left — with the “go to sleep” move where he puts his hands on the side of his face.

Good night. Game over. Gold won. Again.

“For me to get a gold medal is insane, and I thank God for the opportunity to experience it,” Curry said.

Kevin Durant — the first four-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic basketball history — scored 15 for the Americans, as did Devin Booker. And LeBron James, wearing metallic gold shoes that needed no explanation, scored 14 for the U.S. as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

For the second consecutive Olympics, the French had to watch the Americans hold out U.S. flags in celebration after the title game. The French lost to the U.S. 87-82 in Tokyo three years ago, and this one was down to the final minutes.

That is, until Curry took over.

“I think we might be the only team in the world whose fans are ashamed of them if they get a silver medal,” said U.S. coach Steve Kerr, the Golden State coach whose run with the U.S. ends now with a 21-3 record and Olympic gold — 11-0 this summer. “That’s the pressure that we face. But our players, and you saw Steph, they love the pressure. They appreciate this atmosphere and they were fantastic.”

Victor Wembanyama, in his first Olympic final, was brilliant for France, scoring 26 points — the second-most ever against the U.S. in a gold-medal game, one point behind the 27 that Drazen Dalipagic scored for Yugoslavia in 1976.

Wembanyama covered his face in a towel afterward as the Americans celebrated. Guerschon Yabusele scored 20 for the hosts.

“For sure, it’s a disappointment because we expected we could do it," France coach Vincent Collet said. "But we have to recognize at the end that they are better. We are very close ... When they make fantastic shots, that’s the difference.”

The U.S. lead was 14 early in the third, looking poised to pull away. But the offense quickly went cold and when Evan Fournier connected on a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the quarter the lead was down to 65-59 — a 12-4 run by the hosts.

And with a chance to go up double-digits headed to the fourth, a big U.S. blunder gave France another jolt of momentum. Anthony Edwards and Durant got their signals crossed on a pass that led to a turnover, Nando De Colo scored to beat the buzzer and the U.S. lead was only 72-66 going into the final 10 minutes.

It got as close as three. No closer, thanks to Curry. It was four 3-pointers in a span of 2:12, and they immediately went into Olympic lore.

“A big shot to put us up six. That kind of settled everything,” Curry said. “And then the rhythm, the avalanche came, and thankfully the other three went in. That was an unbelievable moment. I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of excitement and the sense of relief, getting to the finish line.”

It was the eighth time in Olympic history — and Sunday’s women’s final between the U.S. and France will mark the ninth — that the home team got to play for basketball gold.

Home teams are now 5-3 in those games, 2-1 on the men’s side. The U.S. men and women both won in 1984 and 1996; the women of the Soviet Union won in 1980, while Australia’s women lost to the U.S. in 2000 and Japan’s women also lost to the U.S. at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

For James, it was one more thing for the neverending list that is his legacy. For Durant, it was history with four golds. For Booker, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, it was a second gold. For Jrue Holiday, it was a second gold to match his wife — soccer great Lauren Cheney Holiday — for the family lead. For Derrick White, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards, it was the first Olympic title.

And for Curry, it was a long time coming. The Olympics never fit into his schedule until now. The Americans couldn't have been more thrilled that he was there for this one.

“It's everything I wanted them to be,” Curry said. “And more.”

He likened it to a Game 7 on the road, which it basically was. He's had enormous success in those moments: a 50-point outburst to lead Golden State past Sacramento in 2023, and a 27-point, nine-rebound, 10-assist game to win a do-or-die in Houston in 2018.

And now, this.

“It’s right up there with all of the greatest games of his career," Kerr said. "The shot-making was just incredible. But under the circumstances, on the road, in Paris, against France for a gold medal, this is storybook stuff. But that’s what Steph does. He likes to be in storybooks.”

