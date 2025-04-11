Golf rising in popularity ahead of Oakmont US Open

WEXFORD, Pa. — The Masters is underway, which means the US Open in Oakmont is up next for major golf events.

The excitement over the 125th Open is growing by the day.

“Once that first warm day hits, it’s like the gates have opened. All the golfers come out from their winter hibernation,” said Chad Rarig, manager of Shooters.

At Shooters Golf in Wexford, the excitement to get out and golf feels a bit more noticeable this year.

“When it happens, you can feel everyone talk about it and get excited,” Assistant GM of Shooters Cole Caruso said.

The game of golf has grown exponentially in recent years. Here in Western Pennsylvania, WPGA participation increased 27% last year alone.

“It’s a little bit intimidating just to make a tee time and go to the golf course if you’ve never played. You might get a little discouraged. But if you can come here and just hit balls and not really worry about what anybody thinks...it’s to pick it up and get addicted to it pretty quick,” said Caruso.

A big part of the growth comes from an uptick in young golfers. According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of on-course junior golfers has risen 40% since 2019.

Thanks to their Top Tracer Technology, golfers of all skill levels have a unique opportunity at Shooters.

“It gives you that feel of playing at 15, 20 different PGA courses that some people have never even imagined to play,” said Caruso.

Including, none other than the Oakmont Country Club, which has recently become quite a popular selection.

