Gotham signs Australian striker Sam Kerr through the 2030 season

Australian striker Sam Kerr is joining Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer league after spending the past six-plus seasons with Chelsea.

Gotham announced signing Kerr on Monday to a deal that will keep her with the team through 2030. The move marks a return to the NWSL for Kerr, who previously played for Sky Blue — which later became Gotham — from 2015-17.

She also played for the Chicago Red Stars before moving to Chelsea in November 2019. Kerr remains the NWSL's top regular-season scorer with 77 career goals and led the league in scoring for three straight seasons from 2017-19. She won league MVP awards in 2017 and 2019.

Kerr, 32, also is the all-time leading scorer for the Australia, among men or women, with 75 international goals, surpassing men's leader Tim Cahill with 51. She led the Matildas to the semifinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city,” Kerr said in a statement released by the team. “This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history.”

Known for her backflip goal celebrations, Kerr is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world. She's the only player to have won a Golden Boot in three different leagues.

“Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football,” said Yael Averbuch West, president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. “Her winning mentality, relentless competitiveness and ability to decide matches in an instant make her one of the most impactful players in the game. Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Gotham won the league title last year and in 2023. The team’s loaded roster already includes such players as Esther González, who won the 2023 World Cup with Spain, German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle and England defender Jess Carter.

Kerr finished with 17 goals last season for Chelsea. She scored 65 goals in the Women’s Super League and won the league’s Golden Boot twice. She scored 116 goals in all competitions, tying Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer Fran Kirby. Chelsea won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups during Kerr’s tenure with the club.

She also played professionally in the W League in Australia.

Kerr is married to American Kristie Mewis, who also played in the NWSL and the English WSL, as well as for the U.S. national team. The couple have a son, Jagger Mewis-Kerr, who was born in May 2025.

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