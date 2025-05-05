Gregg Popovich speaks at news conference introducing Mitch Johnson as new Spurs coach

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Gregg Popovich spoke publicly Monday for the first time since suffering a stroke six months ago, saying at the news conference where the San Antonio Spurs formally introduced Mitch Johnson as his replacement that the time was right to make that move.

Flanked by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the 76-year-old Popovich — speaking far more softly than he has in the past — said his health is improving and that he fully believes in Johnson.

“Things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead,” Popovich said. “So, it’s time to make this change.”

Popovich will remain with the Spurs as team president, and the leadership of the team — including CEO R.C. Buford and general manager Brian Wright — isn't changing. Nor will the team's ideals, Popovich said.

“That's the goal, to make sure we keep it going,” Popovich said, adding that he will do everything he can to help Johnson going forward.

Popovich removed his jacket before bringing Johnson to the podium, revealing a T-shirt with his new title: “El jefe,” it said, the Spanish phrase for “the boss.”

“I'm no longer coach,” Popovich said. “I'm 'El Jefe.'”

Johnson took his seat at a microphone moments later, not before Popovich reminded those present that “he's going to do a great job.”

Johnson looked in Popovich's direction and took a deep breath. “I am honored by this opportunity and even more humbled by the people that I'll be able to partner with and serve,” the new coach of the Spurs said.

Popovich’s public appearance was a bit of a surprise. Surrounded by a slew of Spurs past and present — Victor Wembanyama leading the way — Popovich walked into the practice facility shortly before managing partner Peter J. Holt spoke to open the news conference.

Holt struggled to get words out at times, the emotion of the day very clear.

“I can’t be him or ‘El Jefe,’” Johnson said when asked what he’ll take from Popovich. “But to be able to commit and invest in people and relationships — that can be having to yell and hold someone accountable, and that can be to put your arm around someone’s shoulder and love them — and he did it better than anybody that’s ever walked the sidelines. And I will attempt to do it my way, whatever that looks like going forward.”

Popovich — the NBA's all-time wins leader, someone who coached the Spurs from 1996 until now and won five NBA titles in that span — spoke for about seven minutes, starting by cracking a few jokes, not uncommon for him.

He also turned reflective, at times even a bit emotional. He suffered the stroke on Nov. 2, hours before the Spurs were playing the Minnesota Timberwolves that night. Johnson took over as acting coach for the final 77 games of the season and his promotion was formally announced Friday.

“I can never express the gratitude that I have for so many people caring about the organization and sending me thoughts and prayers, that sort of thing, since I had this stroke,” Popovich said.

Popovich also thanked several of those involved in his rehabilitation, some of whom were at Monday's news conference at the team's The Rock at La Cantera training facility.

“Timmy and Manu have been here for all of my workouts here at the Rock,” Popovich said. “They say it’s because they love me and they want to be there in case I fall and they want to catch me, that sort of thing. I call it payback. They give the rehab people new ideas for things to do to me. They’re not fooling anybody.”

Popovich thanked former players and coaches for being there, and noted that everyone in the Spurs organization — including the in-game time-out performers, those in the ticket office, custodians, window-washers and more — plays a role in the team’s success. He also lauded the fans for their years of support, and vowed that the Spurs won’t let them down.

“We all have a part in this," Popovich said. "It’s not just the players and the coaches.”

The Spurs’ core principles — doing things the right way, honoring continuity, always welcoming former players back into the fold — will remain in place, Johnson said.

“The theme of the book isn’t changing,” Johnson said.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.