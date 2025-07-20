Grisham's tiebreaking slam in 9th completes Yankees comeback against Braves

ATLANTA — (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a tiebreaking grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9 on Saturday night before a crowd of 42,530, the largest this season at Truist Park.

Anthony Volpe homered twice and finished with four RBIs for the Yankees, including a tying shot in the eighth. Cody Bellinger went deep in the seventh to help New York stop a three-game slide.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (4-6), who hadn't given up a run in 15 appearances, allowed a leadoff double to Paul Goldschmidt in the ninth. One out later, Aaron Judge was intentionally walked and Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk that loaded the bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined out to third base, but Grisham drove a 1-1 slider to right-center for his 17th home run — equaling his career high set in 2022 with San Diego.

Luke Weaver (2-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Devin Williams gave up a run in the ninth before closing it out.

