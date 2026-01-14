Grizzlies center Zach Edey to miss another 6 weeks with injured ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Wednesday center Zach Edey will miss another six weeks to recover from a stress reaction in his left ankle that has sidelined him since Dec. 7.

Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr. are expected to return to play in four to six weeks, but Edey's ankle appears likely to keep him out much longer.

“Based on the unanimous recommendation of consulting experts, Edey will continue on his current plan of offloading and rehabilitation, with a reevaluation to follow in approximately six weeks,” the team said.

The Grizzlies are in Berlin to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a two-game European road trip.

The 7-foot-3 Edey was the two-time AP National Player of the Year at Purdue. He missed 12 games early in his rookie season because of a sprained left ankle before going on to play in 66 games.

Edey had surgery on his left ankle in June after he was voted to the All-Rookie first team. He missed the first 13 games of this season while recovering and made his season debut Nov. 15. He is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds.

The Grizzlies then announced on Dec. 11 that Edey had a stress reaction in that ankle and a full recovery was expected.

Clarke strained his right calf Dec. 20 against Washington. Pippen had a procedure on a toe Oct. 21.

