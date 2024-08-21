Guardians outlast Yankees 9-5 in 12 innings to win longest MLB game this season

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas delivered a go-ahead double to spark a six-run 12th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees 9-5 on Tuesday night in the longest major league game this season.

Both teams began the night in first place, and the tense opener of their three-game series had an October feel in a potential playoff preview at Yankee Stadium.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first, but Cleveland came right back and the game was tied at 3 after four innings. Despite numerous chances on both sides, neither offense managed to score again until the 12th.

