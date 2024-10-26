Haaland sends Man City to the top of the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Even if Erling Haaland is expected to miss out on the Ballon d'Or next week, his campaign to win it in 2025 is well underway.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite to take soccer's most prestigious individual prize on Monday in Paris, but Haaland has been in near-unstoppable form this season.

The Norwegian goal machine scored for the 14th time in 13 games for Manchester City to send the defending English Premier League champion to the top of the standings after beating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.

He needed just five minutes to produce the decisive goal at Etihad Stadium, following on from his double against Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, which included a spectacular heel volley.

His close-range effort against Southampton was more routine, but it was enough to send City two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.

On a day of late drama, Aston Villa was third but dropped points after Evanilson scored in the sixth minute of added time to earn Bournemouth a 1-1 draw. Bryan Mbeumo also scored in added time to seal a 4-3 comeback win for Brentford against Ipswich, while winless Wolverhampton scored twice late on to draw at Brighton 2-2.

Unstoppable Haaland

City manager Pep Guardiola described Haaland as a “guarantee for us” after the forward sealed three points against a Southampton team that has yet to win in the league since its promotion last season.

The league top scorer for the past two seasons leads the way again with 11 goals. Mbeumo is second with eight and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has seven.

Villa slips

Leading the way in the Champions League, Villa was moments away from moving within a point of Liverpool after Ross Barkley's goal in the 76th looked like being enough to beat Bournemouth.

But Evanilson dashed those hopes.

Also U.S. international Tyler Adams come off the Bournemouth bench to make his first appearance since the Copa America after back surgery.

Villa still moved up to third and a point ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Late drama

Mbeumo's goal in the sixth minute of added time sealed a 4-3 win for Brentford against Ipswich. Brentford trailed 2-0 early on and blew a 3-2 lead before Mbeumo's winner.

“Let’s put it this way, when we play it is exciting,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

Wolves staged a dramatic fightback of its own by scoring in the 88th and three minutes into stoppage time to salvage the draw at Brighton.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.