Hall and Fields help the Jets edge the Bengals 39-38 for their 1st win of the season

CINCINNATI — Breece Hall rushed for two second-half touchdowns and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Mason Taylor with 1:54 left, helping the New York Jets edge the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Justin Fields was 21 for 32 for 244 yards and a touchdown in his first game since Jets owner Woody Johnson sharply criticized his team's quarterback play during its winless start. Hall finished with 18 carries for 133 yards.

The Jets (1-7), who trailed 31-16 after three quarters, rolled to 502 yards of offense in their highest scoring game of the season, including a season-high 254 on the ground.

Joe Flacco passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard score, but the Bengals (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games. Ja’Marr Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in his third consecutive game with double-digit receptions.

