Harden scores 23 in Cavaliers debut, Mitchell leads with 35 in 132-126 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Harden scored 23 points in his Cavaliers debut and Donovan Mitchell had 35, including a free throw that sealed the win with 35 seconds remaining, in Cleveland's 132-126 victory over Sacramento on Saturday night that sent the Kings to their 12th straight loss.

Harden was acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick. He shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and had eight assists.

Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for the eighth time in nine games.

Nique Clifford scored 30 points to lead Sacramento, which hasn’t won since beating Washington at home on Jan. 16. Russell Westbrook added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have lost six straight at home.

The Cavaliers went into halftime leading 57-55, but the Kings took the lead in the third quarter at 96-93. Mitchell scored 29 points of his points in the second half for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers: At Denver on Monday night.

Kings: At New Orleans on Monday night.

