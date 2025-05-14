Helio Castroneves chasing record-breaking Indy 500 victory at age 50

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Helio Castroneves, at age 50, is still chasing history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A win in this year's Indianapolis 500 would give him five in his brilliant IndyCar career and break a tie with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for most wins in a race that will be run May 25 for the 109th time.

He's been unsuccessful in his last three tries to win a fifth but hopes this year, his 25th Indy 500, will be the one where he breaks history. Not even his age has discouraged the Brazilian.

“I feel I have a brand new engine,” Castroneves said. “I feel that I’m like ready to go. They say life starts at 50, so I’m ready to start again.”

Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500 driving for Meyer Shank Racing, where he's now part of team management and will drive for them again this year. If he wins, he doesn't plan to walk away from “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“I’m going to come back and try for six,” Castroneves said. “I want a statue.”

For the record, MSR has not confirmed any races for Castroneves beyond this year's Indy 500. But, the team values his contributions on and off the track, particularly his 500 victory in 2021.

Castroneves had spent 20 years driving for Team Penske, where he won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002 and 2009. After a move to Penske's sports car program, Castroneves landed a partial ride back in IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing, and the 500 win grew into two full seasons.

The team fields two full-time cars now for Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong, with Castroneves as a third entry at Indianapolis.

“Basically winning that fourth, putting the team on the map and they know that they can do it again, whether it’s me or my two other teammates. They know they can do it,” Castroneves said. “And that’s probably why we keep on pushing. We feel that we’re going to another level as a team.”

Rosenqvist is currently eighth in the IndyCar standings, while Armstrong is 14th. Qualifying has been dramatically improved this year, and the team created a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing that has provided tremendous benefit to MSR. The drivers all debrief together — although Ganassi driver Scott Dixon noted Wednesday that Castroneves, who has a super-sized personality, is atypically quiet in the meetings.

Ganassi drivers have five Indy 500 wins, although Dixon is the only active driver with a victory in the big race. But Alex Palou, his teammate, has opened this season with four wins in five races including last Saturday on the road course at Indy. Palou has won the last two IndyCar titles and three of the last four, and Ganassi has 16 total IndyCar championships.

That alliance has been a massive boost for MSR.

“We have a different partnership now, which really, really helps,” Castroneves said. “I’m noticing the difference and I’m happy we were able to do that. They don’t win races or championships because they’re lucky.”

