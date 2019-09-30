  • Here are the highest-paid Pittsburgh-area professional athletes, fall 2019

    By: Ethan Lott  – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Between the three primary professional sports franchises in Pittsburgh, there are 45 players making more than $2 million.

    There are 21 Pittsburgh Steelers players slated to make more than $2 million in 2019. The Pittsburgh Penguins, opening their season on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, are slated to have 14 players making $2 million-plus. And the Pittsburgh Pirates add 10 players to the ranking.

